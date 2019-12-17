Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

The shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aqua Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Euro Pacific Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the AQMS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. National Securities was of a view that AQMS is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that AQMS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.45 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.44 million shares were traded which represents a -438.9% decline from the average session volume which is 452160.0 shares. AQMS had ended its last session trading at $0.56. Aqua Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 AQMS 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aqua Metals Inc. generated 15.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. Aqua Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.42% to reach $16.91/share. It started the day trading at $11.49 and traded between $10.96 and $11.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETRN’s 50-day SMA is 12.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.69. The stock has a high of $22.29 for the year while the low is $9.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.40%, as 24.63M AQMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.13% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 103.18, while the P/B ratio is 2.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ETRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 52.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 9,843,896 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,619,257 shares of ETRN, with a total valuation of $285,333,992. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,819,425 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,284,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,412 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation which are valued at $172,328,987. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,292,128 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,597,216 shares and is now valued at $165,474,244. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.