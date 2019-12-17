Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.17% on 12/16/19. The shares fell to a low of $24.23 before closing at $25.96. Intraday shares traded counted 8.45 million, which was -1196.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 651.68K. PLT’s previous close was $24.00 while the outstanding shares total $39.93M. The firm has a beta of 1.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.19, with weekly volatility at 4.74% and ATR at 1.19. The PLT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.80 and a $53.92 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Plantronics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 821.42 million million total, with 597.35 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Plantronics Inc. (PLT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Plantronics Inc. recorded a total of 461.71 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.63% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 255.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 206.07 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 39.93M with the revenue now reading -0.65 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLT attractive?

In related news, Director, DEXHEIMER BRIAN S bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.89, for a total value of 95,763. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, DEXHEIMER BRIAN S now bought 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 260,618. Also, Director, DEXHEIMER BRIAN S bought 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.88 per share, with a total market value of 152,378. Following this completion of disposal, the TOP SALES EXECUTIVE – GLOBAL.E, LOEBBAKA JEFF now holds 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Plantronics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.33.