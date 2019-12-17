Mixed Analyst Attention: The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

The shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $120 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Allstate Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to In-line the ALL stock while also putting a $117 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $94. Credit Suisse was of a view that ALL is Neutral in its latest report on April 08, 2019. William Blair thinks that ALL is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $116.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $109.17 while ending the day at $109.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.11 million shares were traded which represents a -32.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. ALL had ended its last session trading at $109.70. The Allstate Corporation currently has a market cap of $35.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of 0.82. ALL 52-week low price stands at $77.00 while its 52-week high price is $112.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.34%. The Allstate Corporation has the potential to record 10.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.54% to reach $62.73/share. It started the day trading at $58.47 and traded between $57.9538 and $58.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVO’s 50-day SMA is 55.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.42. The stock has a high of $58.01 for the year while the low is $43.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.56%, as 5.00M ALL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.43% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.07, while the P/B ratio is 17.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more NVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 2,264,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,786,716 shares of NVO, with a total valuation of $1,391,774,103. Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP meanwhile bought more NVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,180,819,676 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its Novo Nordisk A/S shares by 2.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,211,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 310,066 shares of Novo Nordisk A/S which are valued at $854,114,495. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Novo Nordisk A/S shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,843 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,049,302 shares and is now valued at $451,968,307. Following these latest developments, around 26.40% of Novo Nordisk A/S stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.