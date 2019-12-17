Mixed Analyst Attention: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI), MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

The shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 14, 2019, to Buy the OHI stock while also putting a $44.50 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. Stifel was of a view that OHI is Buy in its latest report on November 29, 2018. Raymond James thinks that OHI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $42.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.96.

The shares of the company added by 0.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.66 while ending the day at $41.15. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -30.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. OHI had ended its last session trading at $41.03. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 0.27. OHI 52-week low price stands at $33.39 while its 52-week high price is $45.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on April 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.38% to reach $3.33/share. It started the day trading at $2.53 and traded between $2.37 and $2.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGI’s 50-day SMA is 3.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.95. The stock has a high of $6.70 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.62%, as 3.73M OHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.96% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Beach Point Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,945,371 shares of MGI, with a total valuation of $9,042,289. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,113,660 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by 11.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,272,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -167,617 shares of MoneyGram International Inc. which are valued at $3,906,719. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 899,231 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 899,231 shares and is now valued at $2,760,639. Following these latest developments, around 10.60% of MoneyGram International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.