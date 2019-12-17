Mixed Analyst Attention: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

The shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 20, 2018. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First BanCorp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2017. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $7. Guggenheim was of a view that FBP is Buy in its latest report on July 27, 2015. Guggenheim thinks that FBP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.80.

The shares of the company added by 1.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.64 while ending the day at $10.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -59.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. FBP had ended its last session trading at $10.55. First BanCorp. currently has a market cap of $2.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.53, with a beta of 1.58. FBP 52-week low price stands at $7.91 while its 52-week high price is $11.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. First BanCorp. has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Buckingham Research also rated GNC as Initiated on October 29, 2018, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GNC could surge by 27.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.89% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.86 and traded between $2.70 and $2.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNC’s 50-day SMA is 2.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.21. The stock has a high of $3.50 for the year while the low is $1.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.46%, as 22.19M FBP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.65% of GNC Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 77.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -231,951 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,035,492 shares of GNC, with a total valuation of $20,684,346. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more GNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,788,908 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by 2.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,594,940 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 143,459 shares of GNC Holdings Inc. which are valued at $16,449,124. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 25,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,457,708 shares and is now valued at $10,165,662. Following these latest developments, around 2.35% of GNC Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.