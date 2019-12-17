Mixed Analyst Attention: Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The shares of Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $105 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citrix Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2018. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $116. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. Stifel was of a view that CTXS is Hold in its latest report on July 26, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that CTXS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $113.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.89.

The shares of the company added by 1.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $110.66 while ending the day at $111.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -10.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. CTXS had ended its last session trading at $110.35. Citrix Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.61, with a beta of 1.07. Citrix Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CTXS 52-week low price stands at $90.28 while its 52-week high price is $114.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Citrix Systems Inc. generated 493.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.82%. Citrix Systems Inc. has the potential to record 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $300. Even though the stock has been trading at $296.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.54% to reach $301.32/share. It started the day trading at $301.74 and traded between $296.75 and $301.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIIB’s 50-day SMA is 277.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 248.22. The stock has a high of $344.00 for the year while the low is $215.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.99%, as 4.24M CTXS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Biogen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.67, while the P/B ratio is 3.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more BIIB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -293,990 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,260,012 shares of BIIB, with a total valuation of $4,275,294,198. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BIIB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,146,895,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Biogen Inc. shares by 2.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,054,598 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -266,663 shares of Biogen Inc. which are valued at $3,014,469,026. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Biogen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 324,156 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,440,419 shares and is now valued at $2,530,522,020. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Biogen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.