Mixed Analyst Attention: Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

The shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $84 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerner Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $82. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Argus was of a view that CERN is Buy in its latest report on August 22, 2019. SunTrust thinks that CERN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 76.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.95.

The shares of the company added by 0.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $72.25 while ending the day at $72.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -23.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. CERN had ended its last session trading at $72.23. Cerner Corporation currently has a market cap of $22.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.44, with a beta of 0.94. Cerner Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 CERN 52-week low price stands at $48.78 while its 52-week high price is $76.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cerner Corporation generated 496.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.72%. Cerner Corporation has the potential to record 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. Robert W. Baird also rated KEYS as Upgrade on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $100 suggesting that KEYS could surge by 12.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $107.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.45% to reach $120.00/share. It started the day trading at $108.44 and traded between $104.91 and $105.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEYS’s 50-day SMA is 102.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.09. The stock has a high of $110.00 for the year while the low is $55.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.18%, as 8.45M CERN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.52% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.01, while the P/B ratio is 6.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KEYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 371,911 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,136,270 shares of KEYS, with a total valuation of $2,262,214,978. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more KEYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,673,246,655 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Keysight Technologies Inc. shares by 3.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,120,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 338,598 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,083,190,479. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Keysight Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,966 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,720,750 shares and is now valued at $826,351,873. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.