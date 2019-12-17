Mixed Analyst Attention: Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

The shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Automatic Data Processing Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on September 11, 2019, to Outperform the ADP stock while also putting a $195 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. MoffettNathanson was of a view that ADP is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that ADP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $179.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.14.

The shares of the company added by 0.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $168.48 while ending the day at $168.59. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a -15.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. ADP had ended its last session trading at $168.26. Automatic Data Processing Inc. currently has a market cap of $72.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.09, with a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ADP 52-week low price stands at $121.40 while its 52-week high price is $174.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Automatic Data Processing Inc. generated 1.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Automatic Data Processing Inc. has the potential to record 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. RBC Capital Mkts also rated TMHC as Upgrade on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that TMHC could surge by 24.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.09% to reach $29.83/share. It started the day trading at $22.66 and traded between $22.31 and $22.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMHC’s 50-day SMA is 24.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.88. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $15.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.43%, as 5.33M ADP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.54% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TMHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 240,548 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,998,703 shares of TMHC, with a total valuation of $232,169,884. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more TMHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,047,642 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,910,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,085 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation which are valued at $183,679,047. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,008 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,320,811 shares and is now valued at $169,989,231. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.