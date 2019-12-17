Mixed Analyst Attention: Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

The shares of Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anthem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $325. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 350. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ANTM is Outperform in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ANTM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 391.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $330.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.53.

The shares of the company added by 2.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $285.02 while ending the day at $291.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -30.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. ANTM had ended its last session trading at $284.12. Anthem Inc. currently has a market cap of $74.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.98, with a beta of 0.76. ANTM 52-week low price stands at $227.16 while its 52-week high price is $317.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anthem Inc. generated 4.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.9%. Anthem Inc. has the potential to record 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.45% to reach $4.72/share. It started the day trading at $1.18 and traded between $1.11 and $1.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTE’s 50-day SMA is 1.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.65. The stock has a high of $2.64 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.21%, as 7.98M ANTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more GTE shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 3,985,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 81,156,086 shares of GTE, with a total valuation of $82,779,208. BNP Paribas Asset Management USA,… meanwhile bought more GTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,485,344 worth of shares.

Similarly, Luminus Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by 7.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,812,459 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,997,100 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. which are valued at $30,408,708. In the same vein, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,329,583 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,856,074 shares and is now valued at $13,113,195. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.