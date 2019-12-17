Mixed Analyst Attention: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

The shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Hold the MDRX stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that MDRX is Overweight in its latest report on January 18, 2019. Argus thinks that MDRX is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.42 while ending the day at $9.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -13.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. MDRX had ended its last session trading at $9.57. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MDRX 52-week low price stands at $8.54 while its 52-week high price is $12.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. generated 138.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. Stifel also rated SITC as Upgrade on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that SITC could surge by 6.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.37% to reach $14.28/share. It started the day trading at $13.36 and traded between $13.04 and $13.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SITC’s 50-day SMA is 14.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.94. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $10.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.08%, as 3.81M MDRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of SITE Centers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 64.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cohen & Steers Capital Management… bought more SITC shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cohen & Steers Capital Management… purchasing 2,230,391 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,053,318 shares of SITC, with a total valuation of $464,452,578. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SITC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,553,264 worth of shares.

Similarly, Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its SITE Centers Corp. shares by 6.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,214,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -750,027 shares of SITE Centers Corp. which are valued at $162,495,410. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SITE Centers Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,728 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,302,921 shares and is now valued at $120,309,325. Following these latest developments, around 17.10% of SITE Centers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.