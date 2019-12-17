Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

The shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2017. That day the Macquarie set price target on the stock to $17.30. The stock was given Reduce rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on August 08, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12.50. CLSA was of a view that ZTO is Sell in its latest report on June 26, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that ZTO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $176.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.50.

The shares of the company added by 2.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.68 while ending the day at $22.12. During the trading session, a total of 4.73 million shares were traded which represents a -112.27% decline from the average session volume which is 2.23 million shares. ZTO had ended its last session trading at $21.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 ZTO 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $23.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. generated 707.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. BofA/Merrill also rated STLD as Reiterated on September 04, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that STLD could surge by 2.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.05% to reach $34.67/share. It started the day trading at $35.20 and traded between $33.77 and $33.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STLD’s 50-day SMA is 31.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.93. The stock has a high of $39.35 for the year while the low is $25.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.98%, as 5.01M ZTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of Steel Dynamics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more STLD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -913,363 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,486,859 shares of STLD, with a total valuation of $657,291,754. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more STLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $620,429,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Steel Dynamics Inc. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,561,838 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -83,915 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. which are valued at $288,790,796. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Steel Dynamics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 200,839 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,719,227 shares and is now valued at $192,909,527. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Steel Dynamics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.