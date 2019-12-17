Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

The shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $63 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Coca-Cola Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Atlantic Equities advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Overweight the KO stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. HSBC Securities was of a view that KO is Hold in its latest report on March 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that KO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $58.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.35.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $54.37 while ending the day at $54.42. During the trading session, a total of 9.51 million shares were traded which represents a 14.74% incline from the average session volume which is 11.15 million shares. KO had ended its last session trading at $54.42. The Coca-Cola Company currently has a market cap of $231.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.59, with a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KO 52-week low price stands at $44.42 while its 52-week high price is $55.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Coca-Cola Company generated 7.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.21%. The Coca-Cola Company has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.98% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.68 and traded between $6.59 and $6.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSEC’s 50-day SMA is 6.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.58. The stock has a high of $6.97 for the year while the low is $5.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 14.60M KO shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.49% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.