Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $50. CLSA was of a view that TSM is Outperform in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TSM is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $56.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.73.

The shares of the company added by 0.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $58.29 while ending the day at $58.54. During the trading session, a total of 5.78 million shares were traded which represents a 19.85% incline from the average session volume which is 7.21 million shares. TSM had ended its last session trading at $58.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited currently has a market cap of $284.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.68, with a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 TSM 52-week low price stands at $34.21 while its 52-week high price is $59.52.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited generated 14.52 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.42% to reach $125.33/share. It started the day trading at $119.93 and traded between $118.74 and $119.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UPS’s 50-day SMA is 118.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.69. The stock has a high of $125.31 for the year while the low is $89.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.46%, as 11.15M TSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of United Parcel Service Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.72, while the P/B ratio is 18.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 135,736 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,878,564 shares of UPS, with a total valuation of $6,570,610,468. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,743,698,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its United Parcel Service Inc. shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,107,934 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -113,319 shares of United Parcel Service Inc. which are valued at $3,365,362,938. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its United Parcel Service Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,841,556 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,630,071 shares and is now valued at $2,230,578,401.