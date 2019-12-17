Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI)

The shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Transfer LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.80.

The shares of the company added by 0.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.73 while ending the day at $12.80. During the trading session, a total of 13.33 million shares were traded which represents a 21.1% incline from the average session volume which is 16.89 million shares. ET had ended its last session trading at $12.73. Energy Transfer LP currently has a market cap of $34.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ET 52-week low price stands at $10.84 while its 52-week high price is $15.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Transfer LP generated 211.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.73%. Energy Transfer LP has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.71% to reach $6.33/share. It started the day trading at $3.99 and traded between $3.80 and $3.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRCI’s 50-day SMA is 3.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.64. The stock has a high of $6.99 for the year while the low is $3.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.32%, as 16.45M ET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.85% of SRC Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SRCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,880,374 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,458,849 shares of SRCI, with a total valuation of $123,018,091. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,224,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SRC Energy Inc. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,556,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,422 shares of SRC Energy Inc. which are valued at $69,818,076. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its SRC Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 409,394 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,318,733 shares and is now valued at $43,977,877. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of SRC Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.