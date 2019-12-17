Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

The shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on October 01, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Neutral the CLF stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 26, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Cowen was of a view that CLF is Market Perform in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that CLF is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.28 while ending the day at $8.29. During the trading session, a total of 10.83 million shares were traded which represents a 18.29% incline from the average session volume which is 13.26 million shares. CLF had ended its last session trading at $8.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CLF 52-week low price stands at $6.59 while its 52-week high price is $12.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. generated 399.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has the potential to record 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $218. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated NEE as Resumed on June 05, 2019, with its price target of $225 suggesting that NEE could surge by 0.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $236.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.06% to reach $241.50/share. It started the day trading at $239.50 and traded between $236.40 and $239.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEE’s 50-day SMA is 232.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 212.09. The stock has a high of $239.89 for the year while the low is $164.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.56%, as 7.35M CLF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.49, while the P/B ratio is 3.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NEE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,271,217 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,776,742 shares of NEE, with a total valuation of $10,235,877,814. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more NEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,194,189,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NextEra Energy Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,524,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 398,663 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. which are valued at $5,968,202,189. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NextEra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 946,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,377,651 shares and is now valued at $5,933,802,357. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NextEra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.