Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP), Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

The shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $26 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CenterPoint Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Equal Weight the CNP stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Guggenheim in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Credit Suisse was of a view that CNP is Neutral in its latest report on November 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CNP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.17.

The shares of the company added by 1.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.92 while ending the day at $26.35. During the trading session, a total of 6.85 million shares were traded which represents a -31.81% decline from the average session volume which is 5.2 million shares. CNP had ended its last session trading at $25.94. CenterPoint Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.76, with a beta of 0.42. CenterPoint Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CNP 52-week low price stands at $24.25 while its 52-week high price is $31.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CenterPoint Energy Inc. generated 259.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.08%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.22% to reach $12.30/share. It started the day trading at $9.285 and traded between $9.05 and $9.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBGL’s 50-day SMA is 7.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.28. The stock has a high of $9.57 for the year while the low is $2.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.50%, as 6.36M CNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.46% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 90.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 119.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Exor Investments (UK) LLP sold more SBGL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Exor Investments (UK) LLP selling -3,370,775 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,422,168 shares of SBGL, with a total valuation of $337,680,457. Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile sold more SBGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $216,046,388 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Sibanye Gold Limited shares by 10.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,846,795 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 644,230 shares of Sibanye Gold Limited which are valued at $54,500,488. In the same vein, CPMG, Inc. increased its Sibanye Gold Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,700,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,639,373 shares and is now valued at $52,849,409.