Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

The shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Barrick Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. National Bank Financial was of a view that GOLD is Outperform in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Macquarie thinks that GOLD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.24 while ending the day at $17.42. During the trading session, a total of 7.8 million shares were traded which represents a 36.89% incline from the average session volume which is 12.36 million shares. GOLD had ended its last session trading at $17.58. Barrick Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $30.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.49, with a beta of -0.37. Barrick Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 GOLD 52-week low price stands at $11.52 while its 52-week high price is $20.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Barrick Gold Corporation generated 2.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Barrick Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is now rated as Neutral. Citigroup also rated LUV as Initiated on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $59 suggesting that LUV could surge by 9.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.37% to reach $60.11/share. It started the day trading at $54.925 and traded between $54.335 and $54.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LUV's 50-day SMA is 55.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.92. The stock has a high of $58.77 for the year while the low is $44.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.17%, as 13.59M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.59% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 12.15, while the P/B ratio is 2.92. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more LUV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -1,048,554 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 72,089,180 shares of LUV, with a total valuation of $4,155,220,335.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Southwest Airlines Co. shares by 3.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,668,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,233,466 shares of Southwest Airlines Co. which are valued at $2,286,507,499. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Southwest Airlines Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 466,202 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,216,409 shares and is now valued at $2,029,873,815. Following these latest developments, around 0.29% of Southwest Airlines Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.