Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

The shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on October 04, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. CapitalOne was of a view that AR is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 18, 2019. Macquarie thinks that AR is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.59 while ending the day at $2.68. During the trading session, a total of 12.22 million shares were traded which represents a -4.84% decline from the average session volume which is 11.66 million shares. AR had ended its last session trading at $2.69. Antero Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AR 52-week low price stands at $1.86 while its 52-week high price is $12.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 184.0%. Antero Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $81. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.94% to reach $84.57/share. It started the day trading at $81.64 and traded between $80.67 and $81.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that D’s 50-day SMA is 81.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.03. The stock has a high of $83.93 for the year while the low is $67.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.21%, as 14.46M AR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.76% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.38, while the P/B ratio is 2.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more D shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,131,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,329,373 shares of D, with a total valuation of $5,512,634,190. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more D shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,499,875,296 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Dominion Energy Inc. shares by 2.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,866,675 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,060,997 shares of Dominion Energy Inc. which are valued at $3,479,539,359. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Dominion Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,110,345 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 31,112,000 shares and is now valued at $2,585,718,320. Following these latest developments, around 0.28% of Dominion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.