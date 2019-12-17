Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO), Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

The shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the AEO stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $17. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that AEO is Outperform in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Wedbush thinks that AEO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.29.

The shares of the company added by 1.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.53 while ending the day at $14.63. During the trading session, a total of 4.41 million shares were traded which represents a -1.02% decline from the average session volume which is 4.37 million shares. AEO had ended its last session trading at $14.46. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.18, with a beta of 0.83. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 AEO 52-week low price stands at $13.66 while its 52-week high price is $24.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Eagle Outfitters Inc. generated 214.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.42%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Stifel also rated W as Reiterated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that W could surge by 21.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.32% to reach $110.42/share. It started the day trading at $87.69 and traded between $85.07 and $86.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that W’s 50-day SMA is 93.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 129.30. The stock has a high of $173.72 for the year while the low is $78.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.24%, as 20.10M AEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.79% of Wayfair Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more W shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 111,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,661,222 shares of W, with a total valuation of $820,430,972. Spruce House Investment Managemen… meanwhile bought more W shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $594,440,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Wayfair Inc. shares by 2.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,423,193 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 148,486 shares of Wayfair Inc. which are valued at $460,537,550. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Wayfair Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,754 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,989,311 shares and is now valued at $338,772,290. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Wayfair Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.