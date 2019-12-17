Is There A Value in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) And Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

The shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yum China Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $54. Oppenheimer was of a view that YUMC is Perform in its latest report on August 17, 2018. Macquarie thinks that YUMC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.23.

The shares of the company added by 1.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.415 while ending the day at $47.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -5.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. YUMC had ended its last session trading at $47.28. Yum China Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 YUMC 52-week low price stands at $31.35 while its 52-week high price is $48.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Yum China Holdings Inc. generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Yum China Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $266. Deutsche Bank also rated BDX as Initiated on December 07, 2018, with its price target of $280 suggesting that BDX could down by -0.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $268.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.43% to reach $269.00/share. It started the day trading at $270.08 and traded between $268.28 and $269.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BDX’s 50-day SMA is 252.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 247.74. The stock has a high of $269.41 for the year while the low is $208.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.07%, as 3.79M YUMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 71.83, while the P/B ratio is 3.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more BDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -2,332,820 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,917,919 shares of BDX, with a total valuation of $8,250,782,062. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,919,038,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Becton Dickinson and Company shares by 2.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,729,802 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 266,608 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company which are valued at $3,290,653,817. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Becton Dickinson and Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 925,542 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,947,066 shares and is now valued at $3,088,316,561. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Becton Dickinson and Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.