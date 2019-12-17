Is There A Value in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) And Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

The shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2015. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $27 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vector Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on June 05, 2014, to Outperform the VGR stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2009.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.09 while ending the day at $12.34. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -77.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. VGR had ended its last session trading at $12.79. Vector Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $1.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.62, with a beta of 0.77. VGR 52-week low price stands at $8.21 while its 52-week high price is $14.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vector Group Ltd. generated 319.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.7%. Vector Group Ltd. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.72% to reach $51.23/share. It started the day trading at $48.35 and traded between $46.99 and $47.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNN’s 50-day SMA is 44.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.55. The stock has a high of $48.93 for the year while the low is $35.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 776955.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.86%, as 814,716 VGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.18% of Smith & Nephew plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.81, while the P/B ratio is 4.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 666.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fiduciary Management, Inc. sold more SNN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fiduciary Management, Inc. selling -152,318 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,268,679 shares of SNN, with a total valuation of $370,271,446. Cambiar Investors LLC meanwhile sold more SNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,606,989 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its Smith & Nephew plc shares by 5.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,302,824 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,195 shares of Smith & Nephew plc which are valued at $147,900,459. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC increased its Smith & Nephew plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 63,970 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,575,597 shares and is now valued at $115,335,234. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Smith & Nephew plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.