Is There A Value in TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) And Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

The shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $44 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCF Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 16, 2019, to Overweight the TCF stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $51. Raymond James was of a view that TCF is Strong Buy in its latest report on January 29, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that TCF is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.63.

The shares of the company added by 0.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.615 while ending the day at $45.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -92.82% decline from the average session volume which is 971120.0 shares. TCF had ended its last session trading at $45.74. TCF Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.51, with a beta of 1.53. TCF 52-week low price stands at $34.62 while its 52-week high price is $47.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.06%. TCF Financial Corporation has the potential to record 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.01% to reach $13.96/share. It started the day trading at $11.90 and traded between $11.74 and $11.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TV’s 50-day SMA is 11.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.95. The stock has a high of $13.74 for the year while the low is $7.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.09%, as 2.87M TCF shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.28% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 70,248,420 shares of TV, with a total valuation of $770,625,167. Harris Associates LP meanwhile bought more TV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $671,119,676 worth of shares.

Similarly, FPR Partners LLC increased its Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares by 11.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,163,682 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,948,561 shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. which are valued at $429,625,592. Following these latest developments, around 27.70% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.