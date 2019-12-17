Is There A Value in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) And Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

The shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotia Howard Weil in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. Scotia Howard Weil wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the PXD stock while also putting a $191 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 185. Macquarie was of a view that PXD is Outperform in its latest report on April 15, 2019. Mizuho thinks that PXD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 157.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 30 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $178.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.55.

The shares of the company added by 2.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $140.54 while ending the day at $143.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -18.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. PXD had ended its last session trading at $139.99. Pioneer Natural Resources Company currently has a market cap of $23.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 1.23. Pioneer Natural Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PXD 52-week low price stands at $114.79 while its 52-week high price is $178.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pioneer Natural Resources Company generated 513.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.7%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has the potential to record 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.34% to reach $11.91/share. It started the day trading at $11.83 and traded between $11.59 and $11.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MWA’s 50-day SMA is 11.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.45. The stock has a high of $12.26 for the year while the low is $8.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.81%, as 2.20M PXD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Mueller Water Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.27, while the P/B ratio is 3.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 817.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MWA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 166,507 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,147,054 shares of MWA, with a total valuation of $159,578,769.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its Mueller Water Products Inc. shares by 9.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,415,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,044,048 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. which are valued at $117,481,538. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mueller Water Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 398,925 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,837,959 shares and is now valued at $110,972,178. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.