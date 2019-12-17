Is There A Value in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) And Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

The shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frontier Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2018. Guggenheim was of a view that FTR is Sell in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Jefferies thinks that FTR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.62 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -72.45% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. FTR had ended its last session trading at $0.68. FTR 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $3.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Frontier Communications Corporation generated 683.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Frontier Communications Corporation has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. JP Morgan also rated BTU as Downgrade on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that BTU could surge by 31.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.18% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.68 and traded between $10.15 and $10.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTU’s 50-day SMA is 11.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.54. The stock has a high of $35.11 for the year while the low is $8.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.27%, as 5.76M FTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Elliott Management Corp. bought more BTU shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Elliott Management Corp. purchasing 750,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,916,201 shares of BTU, with a total valuation of $279,908,826. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BTU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,184,249 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Peabody Energy Corporation shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,211,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -105,073 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation which are valued at $69,810,340. In the same vein, Susquehanna Investment Group LLC decreased its Peabody Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 78,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,117,229 shares and is now valued at $59,214,777. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Peabody Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.