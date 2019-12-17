Is There A Value in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) And Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

The shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $78 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emerson Electric Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. HSBC Securities advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Reduce the EMR stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $72. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. Argus was of a view that EMR is Hold in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Citigroup thinks that EMR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 81.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.78.

The shares of the company added by 0.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $76.16 while ending the day at $76.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a 28.52% incline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. EMR had ended its last session trading at $75.98. Emerson Electric Co. currently has a market cap of $47.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.00, with a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EMR 52-week low price stands at $55.38 while its 52-week high price is $77.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Emerson Electric Co. generated 1.49 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.84%. Emerson Electric Co. has the potential to record 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $132. Even though the stock has been trading at $125.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.45% to reach $140.44/share. It started the day trading at $127.14 and traded between $126.00 and $126.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCL’s 50-day SMA is 114.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.35. The stock has a high of $131.04 for the year while the low is $89.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.90%, as 4.04M EMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.80, while the P/B ratio is 2.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RCL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 256,896 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,184,256 shares of RCL, with a total valuation of $2,182,474,405. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more RCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,136,746,746 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by 2.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,352,773 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 203,885 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. which are valued at $1,002,499,815. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,527,405 shares and is now valued at $903,439,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.