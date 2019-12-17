Is There A Value in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) And Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

The shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BorgWarner Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BWA is Hold in its latest report on July 26, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BWA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.69.

The shares of the company added by 0.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $44.00 while ending the day at $44.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -31.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. BWA had ended its last session trading at $43.80. BorgWarner Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BWA 52-week low price stands at $30.71 while its 52-week high price is $46.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BorgWarner Inc. generated 916.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.04%. BorgWarner Inc. has the potential to record 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.49% to reach $20.54/share. It started the day trading at $21.46 and traded between $20.68 and $21.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDCO’s 50-day SMA is 18.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.11. The stock has a high of $25.25 for the year while the low is $15.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.90%, as 15.45M BWA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.41% of Patterson Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more PDCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,328,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,715,767 shares of PDCO, with a total valuation of $247,448,826. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PDCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $183,673,444 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Patterson Companies Inc. shares by 3.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,377,083 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 272,508 shares of Patterson Companies Inc. which are valued at $163,018,035. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 461,992 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,460,472 shares and is now valued at $86,800,785. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Patterson Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.