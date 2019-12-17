Is There A Value in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) And TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)

The shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Audentes Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that BOLD is Neutral in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Wedbush thinks that BOLD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $58.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 230.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 90.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $59.27 while ending the day at $59.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -79.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. BOLD had ended its last session trading at $59.40. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.80 BOLD 52-week low price stands at $17.95 while its 52-week high price is $59.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Audentes Therapeutics Inc. generated 63.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.0%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. B. Riley FBR also rated TIVO as Reiterated on August 27, 2018, with its price target of $23 suggesting that TIVO could surge by 59.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.42% to reach $18.33/share. It started the day trading at $7.88 and traded between $7.44 and $7.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TIVO’s 50-day SMA is 7.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.98. The stock has a high of $11.78 for the year while the low is $6.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.58%, as 8.42M BOLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.86% of TiVo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 829.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TIVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 133,492 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,090,498 shares of TIVO, with a total valuation of $125,666,789. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TIVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,083,369 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its TiVo Corporation shares by 2.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,938,598 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 278,404 shares of TiVo Corporation which are valued at $77,620,450. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its TiVo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 19,595 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,360,436 shares and is now valued at $57,485,005. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of TiVo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.