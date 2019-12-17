Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)?

The shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2015. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.77 while ending the day at $2.80. During the trading session, a total of 712622.0 shares were traded which represents a -10.87% decline from the average session volume which is 642740.0 shares. NEPT had ended its last session trading at $2.93. NEPT 52-week low price stands at $2.42 while its 52-week high price is $6.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. generated 18.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.47%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Goldman also rated GVA as Downgrade on August 08, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that GVA could surge by 16.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.55% to reach $33.80/share. It started the day trading at $28.71 and traded between $27.41 and $28.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GVA’s 50-day SMA is 28.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.93. The stock has a high of $49.03 for the year while the low is $22.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.47%, as 5.85M NEPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.64% of Granite Construction Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 900.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 84,203 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,926,345 shares of GVA, with a total valuation of $126,902,647. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,958,804 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Granite Construction Incorporated shares by 42.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,988,243 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 884,321 shares of Granite Construction Incorporated which are valued at $76,977,140. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Granite Construction Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 69,608 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,922,205 shares and is now valued at $75,276,001. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Granite Construction Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.