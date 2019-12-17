Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)?

The shares of NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NantKwest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that NK is Sell in its latest report on May 16, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that NK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 243.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.06.

The shares of the company added by 10.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.30 while ending the day at $3.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.75 million shares were traded which represents a -1017.42% decline from the average session volume which is 246040.0 shares. NK had ended its last session trading at $2.88. NantKwest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 NK 52-week low price stands at $0.93 while its 52-week high price is $3.10.

The NantKwest Inc. generated 18.29 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Morgan Stanley also rated PFE as Downgrade on July 30, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that PFE could surge by 5.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.11% to reach $41.45/share. It started the day trading at $39.40 and traded between $38.66 and $39.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFE’s 50-day SMA is 37.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.49. The stock has a high of $44.56 for the year while the low is $33.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 51.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.24%, as 57.98M NK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.05% of Pfizer Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.40, while the P/B ratio is 3.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 18.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PFE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 392,225 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 437,760,746 shares of PFE, with a total valuation of $16,862,543,936. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more PFE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,181,178,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Pfizer Inc. shares by 1.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 272,681,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,119,457 shares of Pfizer Inc. which are valued at $10,503,675,818. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Pfizer Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 40,033,763 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 174,746,233 shares and is now valued at $6,731,224,895. Following these latest developments, around 0.03% of Pfizer Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.