Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on iBio Inc. (NYSE:IBIO), Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 288.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.19 while ending the day at $0.19. During the trading session, a total of 5.33 million shares were traded which represents a -40.71% decline from the average session volume which is 3.79 million shares. IBIO had ended its last session trading at $0.22. IBIO 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $1.40.

The iBio Inc. generated 2.1 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is now rated as Underperform. H.C. Wainwright also rated RUBY as Initiated on June 26, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that RUBY could surge by 36.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.58% to reach $21.43/share. It started the day trading at $13.92 and traded between $13.05 and $13.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUBY’s 50-day SMA is 9.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.87. The stock has a high of $20.08 for the year while the low is $6.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.32%, as 9.41M IBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.29% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 355.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 26.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more RUBY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 257,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,816,572 shares of RUBY, with a total valuation of $60,187,604. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more RUBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,653,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,062,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $23,580,449. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 371,118 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,917,556 shares and is now valued at $22,465,181. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.