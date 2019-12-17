Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)?

The shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on August 23, 2019. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $7 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GTY Technology Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the GTYH stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.135 while ending the day at $6.18. During the trading session, a total of 581455.0 shares were traded which represents a -322.97% decline from the average session volume which is 137470.0 shares. GTYH had ended its last session trading at $6.45. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GTYH 52-week low price stands at $4.53 while its 52-week high price is $12.24.

The GTY Technology Holdings Inc. generated 16.88 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Robert W. Baird also rated INMD as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that INMD could surge by 8.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.67% to reach $45.50/share. It started the day trading at $42.20 and traded between $38.85 and $41.82 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $58.76 for the year while the low is $13.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.73%, as 2.15M GTYH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.72% of InMode Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.28, while the P/B ratio is 7.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.06%.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. meanwhile bought more INMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,330,000 worth of shares.