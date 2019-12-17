Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)?

The shares of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Domo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Buy the DOMO stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Needham was of a view that DOMO is Buy in its latest report on March 12, 2019. Needham thinks that DOMO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.70 while ending the day at $22.88. During the trading session, a total of 668418.0 shares were traded which represents a -13.69% decline from the average session volume which is 587920.0 shares. DOMO had ended its last session trading at $24.34. DOMO 52-week low price stands at $14.80 while its 52-week high price is $47.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Domo Inc. generated 93.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.62%. Domo Inc. has the potential to record -4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on November 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Piper Jaffray also rated LOPE as Reiterated on July 03, 2018, with its price target of $142 suggesting that LOPE could surge by 20.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.48% to reach $119.67/share. It started the day trading at $95.65 and traded between $92.22 and $94.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOPE’s 50-day SMA is 90.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.31. The stock has a high of $132.72 for the year while the low is $76.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.69%, as 1.45M DOMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.79, while the P/B ratio is 3.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 454.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LOPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 21,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,276,804 shares of LOPE, with a total valuation of $364,340,933. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LOPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $347,272,946 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares by 17.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,755,215 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 415,134 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc. which are valued at $234,716,766. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 513,277 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,516,370 shares and is now valued at $214,369,560. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.