Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)?

The shares of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on July 28, 2016. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ContraFect Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2016. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 31, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.05.

The shares of the company added by 19.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.473 while ending the day at $0.51. During the trading session, a total of 5.06 million shares were traded which represents a -1302.34% decline from the average session volume which is 360490.0 shares. CFRX had ended its last session trading at $0.43. ContraFect Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CFRX 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $2.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ContraFect Corporation generated 10.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. ContraFect Corporation has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.10% to reach $8.88/share. It started the day trading at $6.95 and traded between $6.45 and $6.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EZPW’s 50-day SMA is 5.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.21. The stock has a high of $11.25 for the year while the low is $4.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.68%, as 9.14M CFRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.28% of EZCORP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 122.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 702.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EZPW shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 298,611 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,889,504 shares of EZPW, with a total valuation of $40,394,260.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its EZCORP Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,408,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,642 shares of EZCORP Inc. which are valued at $22,572,042. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EZCORP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,646 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,177,932 shares and is now valued at $21,391,012. Following these latest developments, around 4.91% of EZCORP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.