Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $56.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.9003 while ending the day at $0.97. During the trading session, a total of 679879.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.31% decline from the average session volume which is 589620.0 shares. CCCL had ended its last session trading at $1.06. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CCCL 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $2.35.

The China Ceramics Co. Ltd. generated 1.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.56%.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Chardan Capital Markets also rated ADVM as Reiterated on September 13, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that ADVM could down by -6.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.93% to reach $10.40/share. It started the day trading at $11.43 and traded between $10.61 and $11.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADVM’s 50-day SMA is 8.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.96. The stock has a high of $16.38 for the year while the low is $2.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.57%, as 9.32M CCCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.99% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 78.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP sold more ADVM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP selling -39,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,281,003 shares of ADVM, with a total valuation of $68,525,743. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more ADVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,845,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by 21.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 750,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which are valued at $46,367,500. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 93,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,069,974 shares and is now valued at $44,403,416. Following these latest developments, around 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.