Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS), Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)?

The shares of Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 23, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $42 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brooks Automation Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. B. Riley FBR was of a view that BRKS is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that BRKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $39.86 while ending the day at $39.87. During the trading session, a total of 759968.0 shares were traded which represents a -60.33% decline from the average session volume which is 474010.0 shares. BRKS had ended its last session trading at $42.26. Brooks Automation Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 247.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 20.64, with a beta of 1.40. Brooks Automation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 BRKS 52-week low price stands at $23.02 while its 52-week high price is $50.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brooks Automation Inc. generated 301.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.17%. Brooks Automation Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.26% to reach $36.14/share. It started the day trading at $24.25 and traded between $22.04 and $23.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCKT’s 50-day SMA is 15.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.24. The stock has a high of $27.59 for the year while the low is $10.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.39%, as 7.37M BRKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.38% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 318.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 23.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 68.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more RCKT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 694,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,282,324 shares of RCKT, with a total valuation of $303,996,079.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,408,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,265 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $42,368,382. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,165 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,123,760 shares and is now valued at $37,356,938. Following these latest developments, around 5.12% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.