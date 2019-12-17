Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG), Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)?

The shares of REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of REV Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Market Perform the REVG stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $12. Stifel was of a view that REVG is Buy in its latest report on June 07, 2018. SunTrust thinks that REVG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.81 while ending the day at $12.08. During the trading session, a total of 746013.0 shares were traded which represents a -208.04% decline from the average session volume which is 242180.0 shares. REVG had ended its last session trading at $12.92. REV Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REVG 52-week low price stands at $6.41 while its 52-week high price is $14.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The REV Group Inc. generated 19.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.11%. REV Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $5.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.97% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.20 and traded between $5.85 and $6.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRMD’s 50-day SMA is 4.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.98. The stock has a high of $6.44 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11010.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 176.60%, as 30,454 REVG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.14% of Repro Med Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 612.50, while the P/B ratio is 21.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 101.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 184.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Light Asset Management LLC bought more KRMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Light Asset Management LLC purchasing 295,817 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,180,017 shares of KRMD, with a total valuation of $34,535,882. PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more KRMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $0 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Repro Med Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.