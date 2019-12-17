Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)?

The shares of Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nautilus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2019, to In-line the NLS stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on January 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. DA Davidson was of a view that NLS is Neutral in its latest report on January 18, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that NLS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.61 while ending the day at $1.67. During the trading session, a total of 596842.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.83% incline from the average session volume which is 815690.0 shares. NLS had ended its last session trading at $1.75. Nautilus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NLS 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $11.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nautilus Inc. generated 5.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 121.74%. Nautilus Inc. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.60% to reach $5.88/share. It started the day trading at $4.66 and traded between $4.30 and $4.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC's 50-day SMA is 3.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.35. The stock has a high of $12.65 for the year while the low is $3.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 81.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.65%, as 81.93M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 37.59% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 12.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -10,242,462 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,219,640 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $105,466,544. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,080,714 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 36.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,713,776 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,613,208 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $86,251,078. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,680,815 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,398,629 shares and is now valued at $60,721,215. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.