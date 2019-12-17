Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)?

The shares of Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $8 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Forterra Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2017. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FRTA is Sector Perform in its latest report on June 27, 2017. Citigroup thinks that FRTA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 22, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 213.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.82 while ending the day at $10.19. During the trading session, a total of 506551.0 shares were traded which represents a -65.12% decline from the average session volume which is 306770.0 shares. FRTA had ended its last session trading at $10.71. Forterra Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FRTA 52-week low price stands at $3.25 while its 52-week high price is $11.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Forterra Inc. generated 43.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 179.41%. Forterra Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.54% to reach $2.47/share. It started the day trading at $2.23 and traded between $2.01 and $2.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWN’s 50-day SMA is 2.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.88. The stock has a high of $4.90 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 132.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.98%, as 142.17M FRTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.39% of Southwestern Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SWN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 447,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 80,283,449 shares of SWN, with a total valuation of $146,115,877. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,834,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 58,898,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -354,515 shares of Southwestern Energy Company which are valued at $107,195,139. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 283,074 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 39,712,663 shares and is now valued at $72,277,047. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Southwestern Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.