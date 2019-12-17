Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO), Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)?

The shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Speculative Buy the SOLO stock while also putting a $6 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.0544 while ending the day at $2.08. During the trading session, a total of 523745.0 shares were traded which represents a -112.42% decline from the average session volume which is 246560.0 shares. SOLO had ended its last session trading at $2.26. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.50 SOLO 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $6.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. generated 12.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.55%.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on August 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is now rated as Neutral. Seaport Global Securities also rated FTK as Upgrade on January 20, 2016, with its price target of $8 suggesting that FTK could surge by 37.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.03% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.91 and traded between $1.78 and $1.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTK's 50-day SMA is 1.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.69. The stock has a high of $4.01 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.28%, as 5.63M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.53% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 348.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The North Sound Management, Inc. bought more FTK shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The North Sound Management, Inc. purchasing 800,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,300,000 shares of FTK, with a total valuation of $7,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more FTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,656,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by 2.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,436,644 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 97,794 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. which are valued at $6,082,860. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 266,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,481,652 shares and is now valued at $4,392,524. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Flotek Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.