Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS), Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)?

The shares of Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 01, 2015. The Technology company has also assigned a $12.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Communications Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 278.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.615 while ending the day at $7.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -911.0% decline from the average session volume which is 116440.0 shares. JCS had ended its last session trading at $9.49. Communications Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 JCS 52-week low price stands at $2.03 while its 52-week high price is $9.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Communications Systems Inc. generated 15.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 121.05%. Communications Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.42% to reach $146.75/share. It started the day trading at $138.51 and traded between $127.53 and $138.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROKU’s 50-day SMA is 139.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.80. The stock has a high of $176.55 for the year while the low is $26.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.38%, as 10.78M JCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.79% of Roku Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ROKU shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 920,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,451,502 shares of ROKU, with a total valuation of $1,194,997,376. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ROKU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,017,875,126 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Roku Inc. shares by 21.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,351,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 783,292 shares of Roku Inc. which are valued at $697,858,074. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Roku Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,931,874 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,246,210 shares and is now valued at $680,964,698. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Roku Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.