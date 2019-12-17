Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)?

The shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clovis Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Mkt Perform the CLVS stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CLVS is Sell in its latest report on May 29, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that CLVS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 313.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.85 while ending the day at $12.11. During the trading session, a total of 8.84 million shares were traded which represents a 8.12% incline from the average session volume which is 9.62 million shares. CLVS had ended its last session trading at $12.86. CLVS 52-week low price stands at $2.93 while its 52-week high price is $32.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clovis Oncology Inc. generated 201.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.53%. Clovis Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on March 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.92% to reach $28.34/share. It started the day trading at $10.98 and traded between $9.955 and $10.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRQR’s 50-day SMA is 7.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.68. The stock has a high of $18.94 for the year while the low is $5.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.94%, as 1.18M CLVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 296.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more PRQR shares, increasing its portfolio by 621.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 4,376,373 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,080,969 shares of PRQR, with a total valuation of $43,391,475.

Similarly, RTW Investments LP decreased its ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,700,833 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -22,117 shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which are valued at $31,605,114. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,215 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,322,107 shares and is now valued at $28,370,794. Following these latest developments, around 20.00% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.