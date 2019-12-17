Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS), Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)?

The shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carpenter Technology Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Longbow in its report released on March 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that CRS is Buy in its latest report on March 16, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that CRS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.84 while ending the day at $48.41. During the trading session, a total of 881918.0 shares were traded which represents a -269.95% decline from the average session volume which is 238390.0 shares. CRS had ended its last session trading at $53.52. Carpenter Technology Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.58, with a beta of 2.34. Carpenter Technology Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CRS 52-week low price stands at $32.77 while its 52-week high price is $56.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carpenter Technology Corporation generated 24.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.59%. Carpenter Technology Corporation has the potential to record 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Piper Jaffray also rated CROX as Reiterated on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that CROX could surge by 11.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.87% to reach $42.86/share. It started the day trading at $38.1896 and traded between $36.12 and $37.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CROX’s 50-day SMA is 34.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.62. The stock has a high of $39.13 for the year while the low is $17.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.37%, as 3.70M CRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.52% of Crocs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 106.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CROX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -334,925 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,724,970 shares of CROX, with a total valuation of $304,501,453. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $216,694,135 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its Crocs Inc. shares by 580.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,885,889 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,314,889 shares of Crocs Inc. which are valued at $135,617,526. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Crocs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 105,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,749,900 shares and is now valued at $130,871,510. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Crocs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.