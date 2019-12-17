Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL), The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.67% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.15 while ending the day at $36.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 78.09% incline from the average session volume which is 5.56 million shares. BILL had ended its last session trading at $38.98. BILL 52-week low price stands at $34.60 while its 52-week high price is $38.98.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is now rated as Hold. Oppenheimer also rated MEET as Initiated on June 21, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that MEET could surge by 16.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.34% to reach $6.35/share. It started the day trading at $5.99 and traded between $5.05 and $5.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEET’s 50-day SMA is 4.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.28. The stock has a high of $6.27 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.09%, as 12.95M BILL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.50% of The Meet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.54, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 55.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,032,344 shares of MEET, with a total valuation of $58,236,545. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more MEET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,380,419 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Meet Group Inc. shares by 2.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,817,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 99,173 shares of The Meet Group Inc. which are valued at $23,318,757. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Meet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,607 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,844,762 shares and is now valued at $18,608,648. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of The Meet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.