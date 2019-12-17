Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)?

The shares of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ardelyx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on August 24, 2018, to Buy the ARDX stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on November 29, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that ARDX is Buy in its latest report on November 22, 2017. Leerink Partners thinks that ARDX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 375.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.70.

The shares of the company added by 8.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.97 while ending the day at $7.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -67.14% decline from the average session volume which is 816350.0 shares. ARDX had ended its last session trading at $7.00. Ardelyx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 ARDX 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $8.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ardelyx Inc. generated 92.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.62%. Ardelyx Inc. has the potential to record -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $2.69 and traded between $2.52 and $2.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACB’s 50-day SMA is 3.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.34. The stock has a high of $10.32 for the year while the low is $2.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 169.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.12%, as 172.90M ARDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.77% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.40% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.04% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.