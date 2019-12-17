Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)?

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $259 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NVIDIA Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $255. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 230. Cowen was of a view that NVDA is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that NVDA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 275.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 27 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $232.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.31.

The shares of the company added by 0.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $224.77 while ending the day at $225.15. During the trading session, a total of 7.74 million shares were traded which represents a 6.89% incline from the average session volume which is 8.31 million shares. NVDA had ended its last session trading at $223.99. NVIDIA Corporation currently has a market cap of $137.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 63.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.10, with a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 NVDA 52-week low price stands at $124.46 while its 52-week high price is $228.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NVIDIA Corporation generated 9.77 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.27%. NVIDIA Corporation has the potential to record 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is now rated as Buy. JP Morgan also rated JBLU as Upgrade on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that JBLU could surge by 13.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.65% to reach $21.67/share. It started the day trading at $18.99 and traded between $18.66 and $18.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JBLU’s 50-day SMA is 18.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.99. The stock has a high of $19.93 for the year while the low is $15.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.45%, as 19.23M NVDA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.72% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more JBLU shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 695,678 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,798,754 shares of JBLU, with a total valuation of $535,681,990. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more JBLU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $459,244,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its JetBlue Airways Corporation shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,531,075 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -383,400 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation which are valued at $434,173,815. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its JetBlue Airways Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,045,076 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,083,026 shares and is now valued at $290,649,911. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.