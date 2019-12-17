Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)?

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JPMorgan Chase & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $122. Barclays was of a view that JPM is Overweight in its latest report on January 02, 2019. Atlantic Equities thinks that JPM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $126.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.36.

The shares of the company added by 0.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $137.32 while ending the day at $137.34. During the trading session, a total of 10.45 million shares were traded which represents a 1.59% incline from the average session volume which is 10.62 million shares. JPM had ended its last session trading at $136.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a market cap of $434.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.20, with a beta of 1.22. JPM 52-week low price stands at $91.11 while its 52-week high price is $138.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has the potential to record 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.77% to reach $10.74/share. It started the day trading at $8.55 and traded between $8.41 and $8.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRFS’s 50-day SMA is 8.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.06. The stock has a high of $9.96 for the year while the low is $5.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.47%, as 4.94M JPM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of BRF S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.45, while the P/B ratio is 3.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wells Capital Management, Inc. bought more BRFS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wells Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 439,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,161,497 shares of BRFS, with a total valuation of $112,662,414. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more BRFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,355,625 worth of shares.

Similarly, INCA Investments LLC decreased its BRF S.A. shares by 20.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,691,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,467,000 shares of BRF S.A. which are valued at $48,714,960. In the same vein, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its BRF S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 153,229 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,444,574 shares and is now valued at $46,605,553. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of BRF S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.