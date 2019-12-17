Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)?

The shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gold Fields Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GFI is Buy in its latest report on April 13, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GFI is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.87 while ending the day at $5.89. During the trading session, a total of 6.29 million shares were traded which represents a 10.05% incline from the average session volume which is 6.99 million shares. GFI had ended its last session trading at $6.07. Gold Fields Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 GFI 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $6.29.

The Gold Fields Limited generated 534.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. Gold Fields Limited has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. BMO Capital Markets also rated KDP as Upgrade on June 17, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that KDP could surge by 8.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.49% to reach $31.73/share. It started the day trading at $28.915 and traded between $28.67 and $28.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KDP’s 50-day SMA is 28.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.26. The stock has a high of $32.00 for the year while the low is $24.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 42.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.73%, as 42.25M GFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.84% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more KDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,707,660 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,157,393 shares of KDP, with a total valuation of $1,644,689,739. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more KDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,577,163,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares by 6.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,928,346 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,383,402 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. which are valued at $1,111,623,025. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,209,597 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,194,026 shares and is now valued at $593,863,164. Following these latest developments, around 85.62% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.