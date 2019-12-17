Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)?

The shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Facebook Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Daiwa Securities in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 250. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FB is Outperform in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Stifel thinks that FB is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 205.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 42 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $238.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.17.

The shares of the company added by 1.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $194.81 while ending the day at $197.92. During the trading session, a total of 13.77 million shares were traded which represents a -1.5% decline from the average session volume which is 13.57 million shares. FB had ended its last session trading at $194.11. Facebook Inc. currently has a market cap of $572.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.76, with a beta of 1.06. Facebook Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 FB 52-week low price stands at $123.02 while its 52-week high price is $208.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Facebook Inc. generated 15.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.26%. Facebook Inc. has the potential to record 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.48% to reach $83.82/share. It started the day trading at $71.68 and traded between $70.43 and $71.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGR’s 50-day SMA is 71.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.92. The stock has a high of $84.96 for the year while the low is $56.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.56%, as 4.62M FB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of The Progressive Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.30, while the P/B ratio is 3.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PGR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,135,089 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,579,788 shares of PGR, with a total valuation of $3,475,703,513. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,276,252,099 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Progressive Corporation shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,165,952 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -91,500 shares of The Progressive Corporation which are valued at $1,911,422,794. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its The Progressive Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,925,099 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,308,970 shares and is now valued at $1,118,320,259. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Progressive Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.