Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)?

The shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $85 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVS Health Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 61. Guggenheim was of a view that CVS is Buy in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that CVS is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.62.

The shares of the company added by 1.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $73.9393 while ending the day at $74.40. During the trading session, a total of 5.48 million shares were traded which represents a 19.36% incline from the average session volume which is 6.79 million shares. CVS had ended its last session trading at $73.59. CVS Health Corporation currently has a market cap of $97.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.77, with a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CVS 52-week low price stands at $51.72 while its 52-week high price is $77.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CVS Health Corporation generated 5.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.3%. CVS Health Corporation has the potential to record 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Barclays also rated TAP as Downgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $54 suggesting that TAP could surge by 6.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.30% to reach $55.44/share. It started the day trading at $52.1991 and traded between $51.00 and $51.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAP’s 50-day SMA is 53.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.99. The stock has a high of $67.24 for the year while the low is $49.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.22%, as 10.88M CVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.18% of Molson Coors Brewing Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 73.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TAP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,242,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,951,918 shares of TAP, with a total valuation of $1,108,132,821. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more TAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $759,421,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Molson Coors Brewing Company shares by 6.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,106,295 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 559,607 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company which are valued at $459,685,772. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Molson Coors Brewing Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 134,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,793,737 shares and is now valued at $443,907,844. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Molson Coors Brewing Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.