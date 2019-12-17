Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE), Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)?

The shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coeur Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $6.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Noble Financial in its report released on August 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. ROTH Capital was of a view that CDE is Buy in its latest report on July 10, 2018. ROTH Capital thinks that CDE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.15 while ending the day at $7.22. During the trading session, a total of 4.67 million shares were traded which represents a 19.13% incline from the average session volume which is 5.77 million shares. CDE had ended its last session trading at $7.27. Coeur Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CDE 52-week low price stands at $2.78 while its 52-week high price is $7.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Coeur Mining Inc. generated 65.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. Coeur Mining Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.66% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.36 and traded between $14.625 and $14.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBI’s 50-day SMA is 16.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.70. The stock has a high of $30.73 for the year while the low is $13.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.01%, as 11.04M CDE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.52% of Designer Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 17,485 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,247,661 shares of DBI, with a total valuation of $136,086,407. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,931,746 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Designer Brands Inc. shares by 8.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,973,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 377,084 shares of Designer Brands Inc. which are valued at $82,055,771. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Designer Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,352 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,728,575 shares and is now valued at $78,021,488. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Designer Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.